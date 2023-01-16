ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which hospitalized one person.

According to ECSO, deputies responded to Saxon Street, a little after noon on Monday. They said one person was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained from a shooting and another person was hospitalized from other injuries.

Currently, there is no suspect and ECSO said they are investigating.

WKRG News 5 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.