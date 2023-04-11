ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue said one dog died and two were sent to the vet in a fire at a mobile home on Abba Lane Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. The fire was started by a discarded cigarette.

This happened at around 3:02 p.m. on Monday, April 11. The fire was “brought under control” by 3:30 p.m..

When firefighters arrived, they were told three animal inside. Firefighters went inside the burning mobile home, located all three pets and brought them outside.

One pet passed away and the other two were brought to an area vet for evaluation. The cause of the fire was determined to be from a discarded cigarette.

Photo provided by Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

The American Red Cross, Escambia County EMS and Florida Power and Light provided assistance.