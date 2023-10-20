ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old Cantonment man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

That day, a black motorcycle was heading southbound on North County Road 95A. The motorcycle driver did not keep the motorcycle on the road, and when he reentered the road, he lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle then overturned and hit the ground. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP did not provide the man’s name, but did say next of kin has been notified.