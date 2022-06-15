PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Pensacola confirmed one person is dead after a house fire on Springdale Circle Wednesday morning.

The city said Pensacola Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Springdale Circle around 10:21 a.m. When PFD arrived they received reports of a person trapped inside. Firefighters entered the house through a window. The house was filled with severe smoke and heat as they conducted their search for the person, says the press release.

The city said firefighters found an adult victim dead in the house during their search. Two other adults escaped from the fire and were transported to the hospital.

The city says the house suffered severe fire damage. The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.. PFD stayed on the scene while the Florida State Fire Marshal investigated the cause of the fire.