ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside a home Tuesday morning.

ECSO said they responded to a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy., near Lillian Hwy., around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies ECSO said they found a man outside deceased from a gunshot wound.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 they are currently investigating. Lewis said they do not yet know whether or not the shooting is a homicide.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5’s Pensacola news team will update this story when more information becomes available.