ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning.

ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive.

Upon arrival, ECSO said they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to ECSO.

At this time there are no suspects in the shooting, but ECSO said they are working on investigating.

“We are hoping to have some updates today,” ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 on Monday. “Deputies are reviewing a lot of information today.”

According to ECSO, the shooting was during a “large” house party.

This is still an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update when more information becomes available.