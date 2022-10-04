ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in the Navy Point area in Escambia County.

According to ECSO, at 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to Greve Rd. and Payne Rd., in response to an armed disturbance call. The sheriff’s office said the unidentified suspect is deceased and no deputies were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was on scene and is taking over the investigation.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.