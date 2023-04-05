ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died and another was life-flighted to an area hospital in a motorcycle crash in the area of Fort Pickens Road Wednesday night.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene by Escambia County EMS and the 21-year-old woman passenger is in critical condition. Both are from Pensacola.

This happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in the area of Fort Pickens Road (State Road 399) and Sabine Drive.

According to the release, the driver lost control of the motorcycle in a curve in the road and hit a curb. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

Troopers with FHP’s Homicide Investigation Unit are on scene investigating. No further details are available at this time.