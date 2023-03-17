UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): WKRG spoke with Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor.

Cranor said a man was also taken to the hospital. She said it was a difficult fire to put out with lots of heavy, dark smoke.

Two firefighters were burned during rescues, but are okay.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department said they responded to a fire on West Zarragossa Street Friday afternoon. Three children were inside the home during the fire and one child was pronounced dead on scene.

Two children were transported to a local hospital by EMS. This happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17. The ages of children are not available at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated as News 5 receives more details.