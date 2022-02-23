ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office have charged one man with manslaughter after a man was killed last summer.

Timothy Johnson was charged with manslaughter in the death of Christopher Hunter. Hunter was hit in his head with a steel propane tank, which caused severe injuries. He later died at Sacred Heart Hospital less than two weeks after he was hit.

The crime happened in the summer of 2021 at Hilltop Road in Century, Fla. Deputies searched for Johnson for several months until he was spotted in Atmore, Ala. Johnson was arrested by officers with the Atmore Police Department and taken back to Florida for his charges.

After Johnson was charged, his bond was set to $500,000.