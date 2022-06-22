PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was arrested for damaging two of the sheriff’s office’s vehicles.

ECSO confirmed on Facebook that Ceth Gates, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 22, for the damages made to the vehicles on June 15 at the apartment complex on the 8000 block of Pine Forest Road.

Gates has been charged with damage to property (criminal mischief) and burglary.

The Facebook post stated, “Good news, taxpayers! The individual responsible for damaging two Escambia County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on June 15th, 2022 at an apartment complex on the 8000-block of Pine Forest Road has been identified and arrested. Ceth Gates (DOB: 1/1/97) was arrested for damage to property (criminal mischief) and burglary.”