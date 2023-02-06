ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide.

Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street in reference to a shooting. While en route, deputies said dispatch told them there was a shooting victim with an injury to the neck. Upon arrival, deputies said they saw the victim lying on the ground in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the neck. They said another victim was holding pressure to his wound. According to the arrest report, EMS responded and took the victim with the gunshot wound to the neck to Baptist Hospital.

Deputies said while on the scene, they saw a Glock 23 Gen 5 40, in the front yard and several shell casings in the road. They said the other victim had a small wound to her left buttocks where she was grazed with a bullet.

The victim with the gunshot to the buttocks told deputies she and her ex-boyfriend, Toler, had been talking on and off while dating the other victim. She said Toler walked up to her window and knocked, then she came to the front door to speak to him. She said she was arguing with Toler when the other victim came outside and got into an altercation with Toler. She said they were fighting because Toler would not leave the property. She said she was standing next to the other victim at the end of the driveway when Toler allegedly began shooting at them. She said the first shots missed them, but then Toler walked farther down the road and allegedly shot again, hitting one victim in the neck and her in on the butt.

Toler was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $115,000 bond.