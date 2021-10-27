Escambia County woman killed in crash, says Florida Highway Patrol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash on Oct. 27 that resulted in a woman’s death.

The crash occurred when an SUV failed to stop at Quintette Road and crossed into the path of an oncoming semi-truck and trailer on U.S. 29, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck driver swerved into the left lane to avoid hitting the SUV, but the SUV’s front end collided with the passenger side of the truck, according to the release.

After the two vehicles collided, the SUV overturned and the passenger was partially ejected from her seat. 

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene by EMS, according to the release.

