Escambia County unveils ‘Moore Safe Shores’ pelican to honor late Pete Moore

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — About 50 people gathered at the Pensacola Beach Public Safety Building Friday for the unveiling of Petro — a pelican statue dedicated to late Pete Moore.

Moore, known for his car dealerships and generosity, died May 1, 2019. Petro, the “Moore Safe Shores” pelican, and a memorial plaque at the safety building stand to remind those of Moore’s Moore Safe Shores Program and his philanthropic efforts to keep beachgoers safe.

The program started in April 2004. Moore has donated Chevy Colorado trucks to the Escambia County Water Safety staff for patrolling and rescuing beachgoers in distress.

Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender said Friday those trucks have saved countless lives and have allowed beachgoers the privilege of knowing when they step on Pensacola Beach, they will be safe.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan spoke Friday about Moore’s willingness to donate money toward worthy causes in Escambia County. Morgan said he misses Moore, but his giving spirit will live forever.

“I personally miss Pete Moore. I mourn for his family,” Morgan said. “But today, we celebrate what Pete did and the last legacy he has left our community.”

