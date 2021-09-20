Escambia County to hold Regional Roundup

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Regional Roundup will be held on Oct. 23 at Blue Angels Elementary School by the Escambia County Waste Services Department.

Regional Roundup is a drop-off event where residents can safely dispose of electronics and hazardous waste.

Proof of Escambia County Residency is required to attend the event. A driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration is accepted for verification.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Blue Angels Elementary is located at 1551 Dog Track Road.

Participants of the Regional Roundup are requested to:

  • Please follow onsite staff guidance on flow of traffic to allow proper work crew distancing.
  • Stay inside your vehicle during the event process while onsite, staff will offload items.
  • If possible bring items in the trunk, rear cargo area or truck bed for staff’s easy access and offloading.
  • Bring and wear personal protective equipment as needed from home. Staff will wear PPE, but are not be able to supply PPE for participants.

Items accepted include:

  • Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)
  • Printers and copiers
  • TVs and remotes
  • DVD players
  • Gaming systems
  • Fax machines 
  • Stereo systems 
  • Cell phones and telephones
  • Paint (up to 20 gallons)
  • Fuel (up to 10 gallons) 
  • Waste oil (up to five gallons)
  • Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)
  • Tires (up to four per vehicle)
  • Antifreeze
  • Oil filters
  • Lubricants and greases
  • Solvents
  • Pesticides
  • Fertilizers 
  • Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)
  • Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries
  • Propane bottles
  • Pool cleaners
  • Household cleaners 

Items NOT accepted include:

  • Commercial waste
  • Electronics that have been gutted 
  • Appliances, including fans and air conditioners 
  • Household garbage 
  • Yard debris or limbs 
  • Scrap metal 
  • Medical waste
  • Medications
  • Furniture and mattresses
  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

For more information about Regional Roundup event, you can contact the Escambia County Waste Services Department at 850-937-2160 or email them at wasteservices@myescambia.com.

