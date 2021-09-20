Escambia County to hold Regional Roundup

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Regional Roundup will be held on Oct. 23 at Blue Angels Elementary School by the Escambia County Waste Services Department.
Regional Roundup is a drop-off event where residents can safely dispose of electronics and hazardous waste.
Proof of Escambia County Residency is required to attend the event. A driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration is accepted for verification.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Blue Angels Elementary is located at 1551 Dog Track Road.
Participants of the Regional Roundup are requested to:
- Please follow onsite staff guidance on flow of traffic to allow proper work crew distancing.
- Stay inside your vehicle during the event process while onsite, staff will offload items.
- If possible bring items in the trunk, rear cargo area or truck bed for staff’s easy access and offloading.
- Bring and wear personal protective equipment as needed from home. Staff will wear PPE, but are not be able to supply PPE for participants.
Items accepted include:
- Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)
- Printers and copiers
- TVs and remotes
- DVD players
- Gaming systems
- Fax machines
- Stereo systems
- Cell phones and telephones
- Paint (up to 20 gallons)
- Fuel (up to 10 gallons)
- Waste oil (up to five gallons)
- Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)
- Tires (up to four per vehicle)
- Antifreeze
- Oil filters
- Lubricants and greases
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Fertilizers
- Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)
- Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries
- Propane bottles
- Pool cleaners
- Household cleaners
Items NOT accepted include:
- Commercial waste
- Electronics that have been gutted
- Appliances, including fans and air conditioners
- Household garbage
- Yard debris or limbs
- Scrap metal
- Medical waste
- Medications
- Furniture and mattresses
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
For more information about Regional Roundup event, you can contact the Escambia County Waste Services Department at 850-937-2160 or email them at wasteservices@myescambia.com.