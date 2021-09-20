Escambia County to hold Regional Roundup

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Regional Roundup will be held on Oct. 23 at Blue Angels Elementary School by the Escambia County Waste Services Department.

Regional Roundup is a drop-off event where residents can safely dispose of electronics and hazardous waste.

Proof of Escambia County Residency is required to attend the event. A driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration is accepted for verification.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Blue Angels Elementary is located at 1551 Dog Track Road.

Participants of the Regional Roundup are requested to:

Please follow onsite staff guidance on flow of traffic to allow proper work crew distancing.

Stay inside your vehicle during the event process while onsite, staff will offload items.

If possible bring items in the trunk, rear cargo area or truck bed for staff’s easy access and offloading.

Bring and wear personal protective equipment as needed from home. Staff will wear PPE, but are not be able to supply PPE for participants.

Items accepted include:

Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)

Printers and copiers

TVs and remotes

DVD players

Gaming systems

Fax machines

Stereo systems

Cell phones and telephones

Paint (up to 20 gallons)

Fuel (up to 10 gallons)

Waste oil (up to five gallons)

Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)

Tires (up to four per vehicle)

Antifreeze

Oil filters

Lubricants and greases

Solvents

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)

Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries

Propane bottles

Pool cleaners

Household cleaners

Items NOT accepted include:

Commercial waste

Electronics that have been gutted

Appliances, including fans and air conditioners

Household garbage

Yard debris or limbs

Scrap metal

Medical waste

Medications

Furniture and mattresses

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

For more information about Regional Roundup event, you can contact the Escambia County Waste Services Department at 850-937-2160 or email them at wasteservices@myescambia.com.