Escambia County teachers fear returning to school without mask mandate

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — About 50 teachers attended a car parade Thursday morning aimed at pressuring the Escambia County School District to make changes to its reopening plan.

The car parade, which took place along North Pace Boulevard and the administration building parking lot, lasted about 30 minutes.

Teachers’ cars had signs that urged school district leaders to require masks in schools during the fall to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Teachers also suggested delaying the school year start date or starting the year online.

This response from teachers comes after Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced last week he would not require masks be worn in schools.

“It’s an unmanageable mandate,” Thomas said.

Hannah Ard, a teacher at Ferry Pass Middle School, was one of the teachers at the car parade Thursday morning. Ard said she believes starting a school year during a pandemic could be dangerous.

“It’s not taking into consideration human lives,” Ard said. “If bars are closed and public offices are closed … If all those places are closed, why can’t they take into consideration schools?”

The school district’s plan does focus on safety without a mask mandate.

The schools will be sanitized during the school day. Students will be spaced six feet apart when possible. Thomas said there won’t be pep rallies or any other social event that involves close contact.

The school district has ordered 400,000 masks for students and will encourage wearing them, Thomas said — it just won’t be required.

Darzell Warren, president of the Escambia Education Association, says that’s not acceptable.

“That has not decreased the anxiety and the fear for a lot of teachers because of the requirement of it not being mandated,” Warren said.

Warren said teachers have even contacted the association about how to get in touch with a lawyer who could help them write a living will.

“I never thought that (the association) would have to take some of those calls,” Warren said.

The school district has said its plan won’t be perfect, but it is focused on keeping students safe as possible.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the school district to ask if it was reconsidering a mask mandate. We have not yet heard back.

LATEST STORIES: