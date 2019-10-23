Escambia County teachers awarded grants for STEM, literacy projects

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several teachers in the Escambia County School District walked away with grant checks Tuesday night to fund projects in their classrooms.

Thirty-five grants were handed out by the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation as part of its Grants for Excellence program.

The grants were available for teachers in pre-K through the 12th grade in academic areas like literacy, STEM, or student retention. About 70 projects were submitted for consideration. The grants ranged in value up to $1,000 for Teacher Opportunity Grants and up to $7,000 for Collaborative Grants.

One of the Teacher Opportunity Grants went to Sandra Brown and Bellview Elementary students. The grant focuses on teaching kids to code robots. The grant proposal says this project encourages critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. The foundation awarded this project $942.63.

A Collaborative Grant went to Escambia High School and Matthew MacGregor, for his project “Not so Simply Sailing Science.” The STEM-based project incorporates technology while teaching math and science in the real world. Students will use math and science and collaborate with scientists in the state to study the effects of lionfish, while also monitoring local estuaries.

The foundation awarded this project $7,000.

The foundation’s funding comes from the state legislature, sponsors and fundraising efforts.

Since its inception in 1986, the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation has distributed more than $12.6 million in grants to Escambia County schools, according to its director Kristie Kelley.