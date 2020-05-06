Escambia County Tax Collector Office Transitioning Back to Face-to-Face Services

Unedited press release from Escambia County Tax Collector’ Office

Following the guidance of the Governor’s “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” plan, the Escambia County Tax

Collector’s office is beginning to transition back to limited, in-person transactions over the next several days.

Services will be restricted to Escambia County residents for the next several weeks as we recover from the backlog created by the COVID-19 closure.

The following transactions are available at our Online Payment Center and will NOT be processed in the lobbies:

• Registration (Tag) Renewal

License plate or tag renewals MUST be renewed online using our convenient RenewExpress system. You can choose same-day pick up available at one of our three convenient drive thru locations or choose to have the registration mailed to you after next-day processing.

• Business Tax Receipt

Our Payment Center allows you to create an original or renew or edit a current record. It’s a great way to locate a business in our county. Searching by keywords such as plumbing will create a list of licensed plumbing businesses.

• Property Tax

Pay property tax, review full payment history, research and print prior years receipts and search

ownership by name or address.

• Hunting and Fishing License

Purchase or renew your hunting and fishing license.

Visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com/payment and remember that when paying by eCheck there is never an extra fee.

As we transition, Escambia County residents may continue to “Join the Phone Queue” for service by call back.

When instructed to come to an office, customers will have their temperature checked and be screened prior to entering the lobby. They will be required to supply and wear a mask while in our buildings and will take the mask off only if required for an official photo.

Driver licenses and identification cards that expired from March 16 to May 30 have been automatically extended; we ask customers to take advantage of the additional time to allow our offices to assist customers who must be served immediately.

The vision requirements have not been waived for driver license transactions, so a vision test will be given. If customers are uncomfortable with the vision machine, they can request a vision form be sent via email that can be taken to an eye care professional and completed out before the customer visits our office.

Driving exams are being offered by appointment only for Escambia residents who have held their learner permit for at least one year. Parents are encouraged to contact our office to schedule the appointment. We are unable to offer walk-in, medical or special driving exams at this time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely frustrating for everyone. We are trying to balance the needs of our citizens while continuing to keep our employees and customers as safe as possible,” said Scott Lunsford, Tax Collector. “I appreciate your patience with our staff as they continue to work within these new confines with a wonderful positive energy and willingness to work outside the box to make sure we get it right for the citizens of Escambia County.”

“I am extremely proud of how our employees have processed over 38,000 transactions during this closure,” Lunsford continued. “We are excited and look forward to seeing our customers again soon. While our lobbies will reopen shortly for limited services, CDC guidelines on social distancing and other restrictions will be required.”

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations on everyday preventable actions and visit FloridaHealth.gov for the most up-to-date resources on information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For more information on tax collector services, visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

