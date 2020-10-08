Escambia County Superintendent says school district will be “fully operational” Friday ahead of Delta

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Superintendent Malcolm Thomas says all schools in Escambia County will be under normal operations ahead of Delta.

Read full press release below:

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced, “All Escambia County (FL) public schools and offices will be operating on a regular schedule for Traditional (face-to-face instruction), as well as Remote and Virtual instruction on Friday, Oct. 8, 2020. Current projections for Hurricane Delta indicate our area will be fortunate, receiving rain and some wind.”

Superintendent Thomas stated, “The district will continue to monitor Hurricane Delta, working along with the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), as the safety and welfare of our students and staff are paramount.”

Should the storm’s track change, requiring updates or changes, announcements will be made via local media, through School Messenger phone calls or text messages, as well as through posts on the school district’s website and social media.

