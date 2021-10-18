Escambia County Sheriff’s releases video from NAS Pensacola terrorist attack

WARNING: Some of this video includes gunshots and may be difficult to watch.

PENSACOLA, Fla, (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to Facebook and released a highlight video from the 2019 NAS Pensacola terrorist attack.

ECSO said in the Monday Facebook announcement post, “this video highlights the actions and bravery of the deputies that responded to the navy base on that day.”

The release of this video came from a large public records request in reference to the terrorist attack on the naval base.

The video is introduced by Sheriff Chip Simmons, who says, “The video you’re about to see is to pay honor to those who lost their lives that day and to say ‘thank you’ to those who risked their lives to serve and protect their community.”

At the time of the attack, media was not allowed on base, so this is the first time we are seeing this footage.

Dash camera captured some of the shots.

On Dec. 6, 2019, Mohammed Alshamrani opened fire at the naval station. He killed three sailors and wounded eight others before being shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies, who responded to the scene.

The three sailors killed in the attack were posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Alshamrani was on the naval station as a Saudi naval student. It was later determined he had connections to al-Qaeda.