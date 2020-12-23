Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her grandson

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her grandson.
Jaime Johnson’s family says they last spoke to her at 2:42 Tuesday afternoon.
At the time, she was headed back to Pensacola from Wakulla Springs with her grandson, Deklyn Carter.
She drives a black 2005 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tag #: IEP128.
If you see them or the SUV, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.
