Escambia County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman and her grandson

by: WKRG Staff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her grandson.

Jaime Johnson’s family says they last spoke to her at 2:42 Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, she was headed back to Pensacola from Wakulla Springs with her grandson, Deklyn Carter.

She drives a black 2005 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tag #: IEP128.

If you see them or the SUV, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

