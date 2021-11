ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is looking for a missing girl.

Zuh-Maiah Kayanna Vason, 12, was last seen on Nov. 12 around 10:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of N. Haynes St. in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

Zuh-Maiah is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Zuh-Maiah has brown eyes and black hair, according to the post.

If you have any information, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620.