Escambia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing infant, mother

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is looking for a woman and her 1-year-old daughter.

The infant, Natalie Wood, and Heather Wood were last seen Saturday at around 6 p.m. at Circle K on Kenmore Road.

Natalie has brown hair, brown eyes and is 30 inches tall, weighing 21 pounds.

Heather Wood has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 125 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says they might be in the company of 49-year-old Michael Anthony Evans. Evans is 5 feet 8 inches tall, has brown hair and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information about any of their whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620

