ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County are looking for a man who was last seen Friday morning. A Facebook post made early Saturday morning says they’re looking for 46-year-old Ronald Morey. He was last seen at about 8 Friday morning in the 4900 Block of Mobile Highway.

The post says he’s missing and endangered. The post does not indicate a possible direction of travel or what he may have been wearing when he was last seen. Anyone with information on where Ronald Morey might be is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Their phone number is 850-436-9620.