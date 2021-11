ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) needs help finding a missing teen.

Zariah Elder, 13, was last seen Nov. 7 on the 2900 block of North Tarragona St. in Okaloosa County, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

Elder was last seen wearing leopard print pajamas, according to the post.

If you have any information, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620.