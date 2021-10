Escambia County Sheriff’s looking for suspect may be involved in armed robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s are looking for a suspect they believe committed an armed robbery.

ECSO went to Facebook to ask the community to help locate or provide further information on the man.

ECSO says the crime happened on Sept. 27 at a liquor store on Pine Forest Road. The suspect was seen driving a black car.

If you have any information on who or where this man may be please call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP