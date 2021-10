ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriffs arrested a man Oct. 29 for a murder that took place two days prior.

Gerald Battle Jr., 20, was arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred Oct. 27 on the 8600-block of Figland Avenue, according a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds inside a car and transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.