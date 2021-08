PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriffs Office has arrested a woman wanted for kidnapping two minors.

Amy Patterson Cannon, 50, was arrested for kidnapping two children ages 5 and 6, according to an ECSO social media release. Both children were located safely.

Prior to the arrest, the children were last seen on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. on Pine Forest Road. Cannon was driving a 2011 silver Dodge Caravan with South Carolina tags.