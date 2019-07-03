Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan denies involvement in alleged sex ring

A lawsuit against the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alleges that leaders there did nothing to stop up to 40 deputies who had sex with a woman while many of them were on duty.

In response to accusations of his direct involvement with the alleged sex ring described in the lawsuit, Sheriff Morgan says, to the best of his “recollection and knowledge”, he’s never met Leah or Doug Manning.

Leah Manning, a former nurse at the ECSO, claims Sheriff Morgan was one of her sexual partners.

“If I haven’t met someone, how can I have sex with them?” the sheriff said during Wednesday’s news conference.

Doug was a deputy at the ECSO at the time. Doug and Leah were convicted on lewd and lascivious behavior charges and sentenced to serve prison time.

“The girls would come home from school and see different deputies cars, sheriff’s office cars and vehicles in the driveway,” the plaintiffs’ attorney Joe Zarzaur said.

Zarzaur said there is no sexual misconduct policy in place at the sheriff’s office which he hopes will change. He said majority of the deputies involved were having sex with Leah at her home then two deputies got the 14-year-old girls involved leading to the arrest of the deputies.

“It was tolerated, tolerated, tolerated then two of the deputies did something with the girls and now it can’t be tolerated anymore by the sheriff’s department because they now have two people who had been arrested that were part of this whole sexual thing that had been going on for years and they did nothing about it,” Zarzaur said.

Sheriff Morgan said he signed off on the internal affairs investigation but did not oversee or manage it. He said it would’ve been”wholly inappropriate” to manipulate or direct the investigation since he held the final judgment on the outcome.

Zarzaur has about 20 depositions and has at least one more to get and that will be from Sheriff Morgan Friday at 1 p.m.

