Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan ‘perplexed’ shooter was able to buy gun with a hunting license

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN) — Law enforcement officials are perplexed as to how the shooter at the naval base in Pensacola legally obtained a firearm.

The investigation into Saudi air force officer Mohammad Alshamrani continues to raise red flags about security break downs.

A CNN investigation of his social media accounts shows a growing radicalization over the time he spent in the U.S.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan was stunned to find out that the suspect was able to get a gun with a valid Florida hunting license.

“Everyone is perplexed by that, I’ll be just very candid with you,” Morgan said. “I do not recall ever being involved with that. It’s never been a question that was brought up. And I will be honest with you, had I not paused and thought to check with our attorneys to have them research the law, had you asked me off the cuff is it possible for a non-U.S. citizen to legally purchase a firearm, I most likely would have told you no and hopefully, I would have paused later and say, you know, let me check that because you know statutes change all the time. I can tell you my initial response to you would’ve been no.”

A law enforcement source tells CNN that Alshamrani was vetted upon entry to the U.S.

Saudi authorities have no comment on the case, other than to say, the suspect does not represent their country’s views.

