ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Schools are relaxing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

An ECSD news release stated after reviewing current COVID cases across schools, departments, and within the community, the ECSD will relax some of the restrictions in place.

Changes to the COVID-19 precautionary measures will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Superintendent Dr. Timothy A Smith said, “Given the decline in COVID case nimbers it is time to begin the return to normalcy. After consulting with public health officials, we feel we are able to do this safely.”

The revisions made:

on-campus visitors, such as volunteers, mentors, and college recruiters will be allowed access to ECSD campuses.

Field trips will resume, on a limited basis, contingent upon District level approval.

ECSD said in the release precautionary protocols issued by the state will remain in place and large gatherings of students during the school day on campus will be limited.

ECSD will continually work closely with the Escambia County Health Department and the Florida Department of Health to monitor COVID case numbers, actions, and best practices to COVID-19.