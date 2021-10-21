Escambia County Schools awarded for saving energy

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County schools were rewarded for their earth-friendly efforts to save energy.

The Energy Incentive Awards were given to 11 schools on Oct. 21 at a school board meeting in Escambia County. 

The awards were given to schools who worked to decrease their energy use, completed a shutdown checklist before school breaks, and passed all three Energy Audits, according to a news release from the Escambia County School District.

Tate High School saved the most energy and earned the maximum Energy Incentive Award and was awarded a check for $1,225. 

These Escambia County middle schools were awarded $975 dollars for their energy-saving efforts:

  • Beulah
  • Ernest Ward
  • Ransom middle schools 

These Escambia County elementary schools were awarded $725 for their energy-saving efforts:

  • Brentwood
  • Ferry Pass
  • Global Learning Academy
  • Jim Allen
  • Kingsfield
  • Molino Park
  • C.A. Weis

School representatives from each school received certificates for their energy incentives at the School Board meeting.

