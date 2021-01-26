Escambia County Schools ask community for feedback to update wellness policy

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — Wellness policy’s are maintained around schools across the country. All in hopes to get children to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

Escambia County Schools are in the process of updating theirs and are asking for the community to help.

These policy’s can affect any students habits whether that be eating healthier or just getting more exercise.

Food Service Director for ECSD Jaleena Davis says, “We have chosen a full district approach to handle all aspects of a student from nutrition to mental health and physical activity and their education within the classroom.”

The wellness policy varies every year and they look at state statutes, school board initiatives, and most importantly feedback from the community.

ECSD Specialist for Physical Education Casandra Manis say, “It takes the community it takes a village to raise a child. While we have our initiatives that we want to do within the school district and it takes those external supports.”

The school district has provided a survey for everyone to make comments on what they can improve on and add they have taken feedback from previous years very seriously.

Davis says, “We have really been working with our USDA commodity program so we can buy local with our fruits and vegetables. And also what other organizations can sell to students during the school day.”

“In physical education we have ramped up our curriculum with nutrition and health education,” adds Manis.

With COVID-19 they still want parents to know they are upholding their wellness policy and are doing what they can to keep enforcing it through the pandemic.

Manis says, “We have amble programs that students can log into through our single sign on and dashboard. We have teachers that are being innovative with the technology tools and coming up with creative videos so students can do it at home by themselves or with their family. “

The district says any feedback is always appreciated and to take the survey, click here.