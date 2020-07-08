Escambia County School District announces plans for reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced the reopening plans for the School District of Escambia County, Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The Reopening Escambia County Schools website provides detailed information regarding the three (3) instructional options available for students and parents:

Traditional –

This model represents a return to the school campus and the classroom where students will interact directly with their teacher(s) and classmates. If an option is not selected in FOCUS for a student, then this will be the default selection. The school day will follow the standard bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas. In short, it represents a return to the traditional school environment – with several significant changes involving enhanced health and safety precautions.

Remote Learning –

This model is designed for families who would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school, but don’t yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school in August. Students will attend school remotely, following the standard school schedule and bell times. The lessons, assignments and grading will be similar to traditional school.

Virtual School –

This model is ideal for students who wish to have more control over their learning path and pace, and for whom a flexible daily schedule is important. In this learning model, students often work on assignments in a virtual environment during non-traditional hours and maintain contact with their teacher and classmates using web-based class sessions, email, text messages and telephone calls.

Once parents have reviewed the options available, a selection must be made to choose an option which best meets their student’s needs by a deadline of Monday, July 20, 2020. Parents and guardians will utilize their parent/student FOCUS account to choose this selection. It is important to note that the instructional model chosen will place the student within the selected learning option for an entire (9-week) grading period. Every effort will be made to ensure students will start the 2020-2021 school year ready for success.

“These options for our students and parents are by no means perfect,” states Superintendent Thomas, “hopefully, by providing as many educational opportunities as possible, essential instruction will move forward during such unprecedented circumstances.”

A new school district website has been created to provide options available for parents for the 2020-2021 School Year: http://escambiaschools.org/reopening.

For information about Escambia County’s public schools go to: https://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/ Like ECSD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ecsdfl.

