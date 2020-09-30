Escambia County School District tackles tough issues through uncertainty

Pensacola Fla. (WKRG) — Classes resumed for Escambia County schools last week. Like all schools

across the country that have struggled with COVID-19, the school district also

has had to deal with Hurricane Sally.

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas says its been a tough ride, but teachers and

staff have been responding strong and making use of what they have to work

with.

Thomas said, “didn’t know when this thing started that almost 50

percent of our students would choose not to come back into the building.”

Since the school year started, Escambia County Public Schools have

restricted any volunteers or mentors into their buildings.

But in the next few weeks, they will be revisiting these regulations.

“If the numbers stay as they are–I think there is a real possibility

to find a way to ease up on some of that,” says Thomas. “I don’t

think we will ever get back to whatever people consider normal is but I don’t

think we have to be as locked down as we are–if the numbers stay.”

Thomas said in some ways it has helped them limit the number of students–whether

that be on a bus or in the classroom.

On the other hand, they realize the best way to educate their students is

with in class learning. However, they know many factors play into parents’

decisions at this time.

“We don’t won’t a student to be stuck into a remote learning situation

failing because they aren’t able to keep up with the pace or the technology,”

said Thomas.

They have set up hotspots and provided Chromebooks, but they understand that

might not be enough for all their students.

Like any other school district rules are always changing and they will

continue to do the best they can.

“What we cannot do is blow an entire year of instruction for our

students. We must put these students in an engaging learning environment or

else this generation is going to suffer like no other generation before

them,” said Thomas.

They do expect more students back sooner rather than later, and Thomas says

the district has been able and made it their mission to keep all their staff on

employed.

