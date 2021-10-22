Escambia County School district receives $2.9 million grant to fund world languages learning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District received a $2.9 million grant on Oct. 22 in Pensacola.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to fund Escambia County’s Knowing and Embracing World Languages (KEWL) Project.
The KEWL project will encourage student interest and the development of bilateral language skills, according to the release.
The four and a half year project will be implemented at the following schools:
- Beulah Elementary School
- Blue Angels Elementary School
- Cook Elementary School
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
- Kingsfield Elementary School
- Navy Point Elementary School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Bailey Middle School
- Beulah Middle School
- Brown-Barge Middle School
- Ransom Middle School
- Escambia High School
- Tate High School
- West Florida High School
Out of a pool of hundreds of eligible military-connected school districts around the country, Escambia County School District is one of only nine districts to be awarded.