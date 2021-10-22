Escambia County School district receives $2.9 million grant to fund world languages learning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District received a $2.9 million grant on Oct. 22 in Pensacola.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to fund Escambia County’s Knowing and Embracing World Languages (KEWL) Project.

The KEWL project will encourage student interest and the development of bilateral language skills, according to the release.

The four and a half year project will be implemented at the following schools:

Beulah Elementary School

Blue Angels Elementary School

Cook Elementary School

Hellen Caro Elementary School

Kingsfield Elementary School

Navy Point Elementary School

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

Bailey Middle School

Beulah Middle School

Brown-Barge Middle School

Ransom Middle School

Escambia High School

Tate High School

West Florida High School

Out of a pool of hundreds of eligible military-connected school districts around the country, Escambia County School District is one of only nine districts to be awarded.