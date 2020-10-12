Escambia County School District opens traditional instruction enrollment

Escambia County (FL) District Schools are in the process of contacting parents of Remote and Virtual Instruction students, regarding the end of the first nine-week grading period on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Parents interested in changing their student’s current instructional learning model from remote or virtual Instruction to the traditional instruction model will receive information on how to make that enrollment change when contacted by their child’s school.

Parents planning to return their student(s) to traditional instruction are asked to finalize their selection no later than Tuesday, Oct. 20. If no change is being made to the student’s instructional learning model, no parent action is necessary.

The second nine-week grading period begins Wednesday, Oct. 28. Telephone calls to parents will begin Monday, Oct. 12, via automated communications regarding the details and timelines for requesting enrollment changes. Parents are encouraged to communicate regularly with their student’s school administration and teacher to ensure their student is engaged in learning. It is important to note that for all Traditional and Remote students, successful instruction is best accomplished with daily, full-time attendance, paired with strong parental support.

