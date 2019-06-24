Escambia County School District hiring teachers

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — If you have a college degree in any subject and you have considered teaching, Escambia County School District’s Recruitment Team would like to talk to you about a career, or a second career, in education! ECSD has the following vacant positions: Elementary Education, Art, Music, American Sign Language, Math, Reading, Language Arts, Science, and ESE.

If you possess a Bachelors, Masters or Doctorate degree, you may be eligible to enter the teaching profession and obtain a temporary certificate. Individuals with anAssociates degree, may be interested in becoming a Substitute Teacher or Teacher Assistant. As a college student, becoming a substitute will provide quality classroom experience and a flexible schedule.

Find out more by exploring the list of Available Positions on the Escambia County School District’s Employment Information page at: http://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1327738240672&vdid=ig31b1rtxt49f On that page, you will also find the link to ECSD’s Online Applications(on the right) and links to information on the Employment Application Process – Instructional Application Process (on the left).

If you have any questions after exploring the web pages, please call or contact the Human Resources’ Department Our district recruiter can be contacted at 850-469-6102. You are welcome to visit our office in the McDaniel Building, located at 75 North Pace Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505 (please note the building is closed June 28, July 4, July 12 and July 19, 2019). ECSD Human Resources Department and Teacher Recruitment representatives are available to address your questions about the variety of available positions and Human Resources representatives will be present to assist with the application process.

For more information about the Escambia County School District, visit ECSD’s web page at www.escambiaschools.org.