Escambia County Florida School District delays start of school year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first day of school in Escambia County will be delayed.

Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced Tuesday a recommended change to the district’s reopening plan, which will delay student and staff return dates for the 2020-2021 school year.

The first day for teachers will be Aug. 17. Students will return Aug. 24 — two weeks after the original Aug. 10 start date.

Students and parents were able to choose between three options for returning to school: tradition, remote and virtual learning. Thomas said the demand for remote and virtual learning has led the district to delay the start of school.



“The number of students participating in the Remote Learning/Virtual School option means additional training for a number of our current instructors,” Thomas said in a new release. “Pushing the student start date to ‪August 24, 2020‬ is necessary to provide our educators with the professional development required for quality virtual instruction. This also means students returning to Traditional School can improve social distancing within the classroom and school buses.”

