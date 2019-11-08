Escambia County road to temporarily close on Monday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Olive Road will experience short-term lane closures beginning Monday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

A portion of Olive Road between Hendrix Avenue and Boyd Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured along Olive Road to Boyd Avenue, to the south intersection of Beagles Street and Boyd Avenue, and onto Hendrix Avenue, then back north to Olive Road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured along Olive Road to Hendrix Avenue, south to Beagles Street, westbound to Boyd Avenue, and then northbound on Boyd Avenue back to Olive Road.



Intermittent lane closures on Olive Road are necessary to install a new 18-inch storm drain for upgrades in the Olive Road Multi-Lane Reconstruction and Drainage Project Phase 2.

The roadway closure is expected to remain in effect for five days and every effort will be made to expedite construction efforts to reopen the road on or before Friday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

If other lane or roadway closures are necessary beyond the anticipated time period, another notice will be issued.

Please contact Escambia County Stormwater Engineering Manager Chris Curb at 850-554-3038 or Warrington Utility and Excavating Inc. Project Manager Cameron Helms at 850-637-0049 with any questions, comments or for further assistance regarding this notice.

