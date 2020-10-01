Escambia County residents given guidelines on safe debris removal, drop-off sites

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has released safety guidelines that residents must follow in terms of debris removal and drop-off sites.

Here’s the full message:

Escambia County began its recovery process in the wake of Hurricane Sally with curbside removal of debris for residents on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Escambia County residents, that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right of way (the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement).

Commercial-generated waste will not be accepted.

be accepted. Businesses should contact their waste collection service provider or a debris removal contractor. Business and commercial material is not eligible to be removed curbside by Escambia County.

Nonprofits are allowed to place debris on public right of way for pickup.

Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home. The county has divided its jurisdiction into three zones and contracted with three separate companies to accomplish the debris removal in 90 days.Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

Vegetative Debris – whole trees and large limbs should be cut into lengths of four feet or less, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material

whole trees and large limbs should be cut into lengths of four feet or less, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material Construction and Demolition Debris – damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings and fixtures

Appliances and White Goods – refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters

refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters Electronic Waste – computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.

– computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc. Household Hazardous Waste – materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.

Only loose debris will be collected; bagged debris should not be placed on the public right of way. Make every attempt to avoid stacking debris below low hanging power or utility lines.Do not place debris within four feet of:

Mailboxes

Water meters

Fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility

Only debris placed on the public right of way will be eligible for collection until further notice.

Escambia County contractors will make multiple passes through neighborhoods and along county right-of-way for debris removal. If your debris is not removed during the first pass please be patient. The crews will make additional passes along your road. In addition, the county will notify residents well in advance of the last day to place debris on the right-of-way for county contractor collection.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, Escambia County contractors have collected over 500,000 cubic yards of debris and have cleared 16,114 hanging limbs and 711 leaning trees.

If you need assistance with debris cleanup, mucking, tarp installation and mold remediation, please contact Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954.

View information about City of Pensacola sanitation and debris pickup here.

View information about Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation service here.

Drop Off Instructions for Residential Debris Drop Off Sites

In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, residential drop off sites are accepting vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Sally. This is for private, residential use only, NO COMMERCIAL DEBRIS. Hurricane Sally debris drop off sites are open for Escambia County residents only and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m., until further notice. Residents need to bring ID and proof of residency.

View a map of drop off locations here or see below:



Baars Field, 13020 Sorrento Road

Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway

John R. Jones Athletic Complex, 555 E. Nine Mile Road

Lexington Terrace, 900 S. Old Corry Field Road

Oak Grove Convenience Center, 745 County Road 99

Park East, Via De Luna Pensacola Beach

Storm Debris Burning Safety

Burning large debris left from a hurricane can be dangerous. Many residents open windows to get air circulation in their homes due to power outages, and burning large trees and limbs as well as other debris, creates large amounts of smoke which can travel into homes.

Burning insulation and roofing creates very toxic smoke.

Burning large trees and limbs and branches can also create sparks that go airborne and land on your home.

Burn laws are still in place before, during, and after a hurricane. Know your local burn ordinance.

Children should never be allowed to burn debris and should leave any type of burning to an adult.



City of Pensacola residents are not permitted to burn leaves and/or grass clippings in the city limits. Read the City of Pensacola’s outdoor fire ordinance here.

LATEST STORIES: