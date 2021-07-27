Escambia County relaunches COVID-19 dashboard with local hospitalizations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has relaunched its COVID-19 dashboard which will include local hospitalizations data. The dashboard will be updated during the week by local area hospitals.

You can also find a comprehensive list of testing sites, vaccination locations, prevention tips, resources, news releases and more information.

“Unfortunately, hospitalization numbers related to COVID-19 have increased in Escambia County, which includes surrounding communities coming to our local providers,” said Interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “It is important to note that medical professionals have shared that the majority of these patients have not been vaccinated. We are fortunate there is plenty of vaccine still available, and the hospital system is not stressed at this time. Once someone is admitted into the hospital, it is too late to be vaccinated. Please visit the Escambia County website to find COVID-19 resources and information for our area.”

You can reach the dashboard by clicking here.