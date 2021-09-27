Escambia County Public schools receive $158,566 in grants

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded $158,566 to local schools on Sept. 27 in Escambia County.

The money will be awarded through the Grants for Excellence program, according to a news release from the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.

The grants will improve the priority areas of Career/Technical Education, Increasing Graduation Rates, Literacy, Low-Performing Students, STEM Education, or Teaching Quality, according to the release.

The Escambia Public County Schools Foundation also notes that Grants are available for teachers of students in grades K-12.

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation is awarding the grants to the following counties: