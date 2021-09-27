Escambia County Public schools receive $158,566 in grants

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded $158,566 to local schools on Sept. 27 in Escambia County.
The money will be awarded through the Grants for Excellence program, according to a news release from the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.
The grants will improve the priority areas of Career/Technical Education, Increasing Graduation Rates, Literacy, Low-Performing Students, STEM Education, or Teaching Quality, according to the release.
The Escambia Public County Schools Foundation also notes that Grants are available for teachers of students in grades K-12.
The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation is awarding the grants to the following counties:
- Jim Allen Elementary School, Amanda Hall, Chip Coleman, Rene Johnson, Anne, Fillingim, Rachel Cooley NBA ’22
- Bailey Middle School, Dr Roberta Wetzel, Rachel Bryans, Mona Rust Michelle Schick, Madison Fowler, Amanda Breaux, Galen Ringo, Grace Bonsall, Sara Ratliff Brighten Up Your Reading and Writing with Watt Key: An Author’s Visit
- Ensley Elementary School, Regina Smolensky Surf’s Up for Learning
- Ferry Pass Elementary School, Cathy Melton, Ginger Maggiore, Paula McAndrews, James Benny, Dorie Nickerson, Jessica Bryan, Bill Waters Drummers with Dignity
- Fine and Performing Arts, Angela Barberi, Tanya Broom, Sarah Kelly, Elerene Walters, Sarah Ingram, Catherine Roberts, Sarah Stubbs, Brandi Zanthos, Jennifer Rodriquez, Lauralee Best, Andrea Cain, Alicia Gifford, Rachel Pongett STEM Art Collaborative: The Future is Ours to Make
- Gifted Program (3 sites), Cassie Mense Eat, Sleep, Code: Programming a Passion for Coding
- Holm Elementary School, Sabra Kuhlma Walking through Walls of Learning
- Holm Elementary School, Patricia Swanz-Reiners, Linda Sweeting, Taryne Smith, Michelle Ingram, Jojeana Jernigan, Michelle Davison Mission: Possible with LEGO
- Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, Mary O’Connor, Adam Bretschneide Growing STEM in a Greenhouse
- Kingsfield Elementary School, Erica Minchew Learning with All of Our senses
- Media Services, Michelle White Creating an Oasis of E-Books in Book Deserts
- Navy Point Elementary School, Stephanie Gaffney, Jana Arnettt, Ryan Suero, Tanya DeGrucchio, Elizabeth Kennedy, Brittany Turner Stories in Action
- Pensacola High School, Karen Bruening What Goes Up Must Come Down
- Pine Meadow Elementary School, Michelle Williams, Cassi McGee, Patricia Stroud, Kelly Harris, Melissa Broadwater, Courtney Merson & Vanessa Taylor, Karen Potter, Julie Kendall, Casey Harrison, Amber McCraney, Maxine Mathis
- Taking Our Learning to the ExSTREAM
- Pine Meadow Elementary School, Vanessa Taylor, Karen Potter, Julie Kendall, Casey Harrison, Amber McCraney, Maxine Mathis Making Math Count
- Booker T. Washington High School, Nancy Barger How to Care for Your Patients
- West Florida High School, Matthew MacGregor Fish Tank “Pour” No More
- West Florida High School, Sarah Ingram Small Parts Making a Big Difference
- West Florida High School, John Dittmar Teaching the Future “UAVs & CTE”