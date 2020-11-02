Escambia County preps for 2020 Election Day

Election day is only a day away and Escambia County has already seen a huge turnout since opening up early voting.

Every election year brings in a lot of surprises and Escambia County Election Supervisor David Stafford says this year isn’t any different either.

Stafford says, “Early in person voting and vote by mail ballots have been pretty upped compared to 2016.”

There are over 230-thousand eligible voters in Escambia for the 2020 election. Nearly 70-thousand people showed up for early voting and almost 60-thousand people mailed theirs.

Let’s compare that to last election day.

There were over 210-thousand people in the county that were eligible to vote. About 50-thousand of them voted early and nearly 40-thousand voted by mail and almost 60 thousand voted on election day.

This year already over 120 thousand votes have been made in Escambia and is at a 55 percent voter turnout rate before Election Day. There have been a little over 10-percent more republican voters compared to democrats for the 2020 election.

“Democrats were more heavily involved with voting by mail ballots initially and then when when early in person voting came on the republicans came back if you will,” says Stafford. “And it’s just pure party ID for people that are casting their ballots.”

Make sure you do have an ID on hand that has your signature before making your way to the polls and they do encourage you to wear a mask because all the poll workers will be required to wear one.

Polls will open at 7 am to 7 pm tomorrow and any voter in line by that time will be able to still cast a vote.

For all these stats and more you, click here.

