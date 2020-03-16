Escambia County, Pensacola cancel publicly-permitted events with 50+ people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is an unedited press release from the city of Pensacola regarding publicly-permitted events with 50 or more people being canceled:

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are canceling all publicly-permitted events with 50 or more people in an abundance of caution related to COVID-19.

The action is being taken in response to a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

This only applies to events that are permitted through Escambia County or the City of Pensacola. Private event organizers are encouraged to use their discretion and follow the directions of officials from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if event cancellations are necessary.

Per the CDC’s recommendation, the cancellation of publicly-permitted events will be in place for eight weeks. Escambia County and City of Pensacola officials will reassess the situation after eight weeks and determine whether to continue or lift the cancellations.

The city and county will work with event organizers to reschedule events as needed.

Residents are encouraged to use their discretion when it comes to attending public events.

As a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a face mask.

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County Coronavirus Call Center is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1 (866) 779-6121 or you can email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov



Visit floridahealth.gov for the most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.