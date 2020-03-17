Escambia County officials implement restrictions on Pensacola Beach amid coronavirus outbreak

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Following CDC recommendations, Escambia County officials have decided to restrict Pensacola Beach gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after a man in Escambia County tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test means the three counties within 100 miles of the beach have had at least one case of coronavirus.

Officials say they will be posting signs at Pensacola Beach, warning beach goers to stay 6 feet away from each other and limit their group size to 10 or fewer people.

It will be lifeguards, rather than law enforcement, who tell beach goers to spread out.

Spring breakers on Pensacola Beach Tuesday afternoon said coronavirus and the restrictions weren’t keeping people from having fun.

“Literally everybody is acting like nothing’s happening,” said Caitlin Cannon, a student at Oklahoma State University. “It’s hard to be serious about it when everybody around you isn’t serious about it either.”

Others said it’s important to head to the beach with caution.

“I think people who feel sick should definitely get tested to see if they have the flu or corona and limit big groups as much as possible,” said Aleric Gorski, a local high schooler on spring break.

Officials emphasized at a press conference Tuesday afternoon the beach remains open despite the restrictions.

