Escambia County marks 200th anniversary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — There was a large turnout today for the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Florida’s Escambia County. It’s the state’s oldest and westernmost county.

Following a sunrise blessing prayer by the Santa Rosa Creek Tribe, people gathered in Museum Park to hear some of the county’s history. The celebration continued in Historic Pensacola Village where people learned how life looked in the 1820s with demonstrations ranging from beekeeping to cooking in an authentic outdoor kitchen, to how clothes were laundered and how the fabric was dyed using plants, fruit, and berries. Today is also the Florida Territorial Bicentennial. A time capsule was created to mark the 200th anniversary. It will be opened in 25 years.