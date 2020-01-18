Escambia County man wanted for ATM thefts arrested in Texas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of stealing from two ATMs in Escambia County has been arrested in Houston, Texas.
Lakevin DeShun Alexander, 19, had active warrants for the theft of ATMs at Gulf Winds Credit Union and Hancock Whitney Bank. He also had warrants for two vehicle thefts.
Alexander was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Houston Police Department is awaiting extradition back to Escambia County.
