Escambia County man sentenced for sexually assaulting teenager in 2020

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William Thomas Brown

ESCAMBIA COOUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of sex abuse crimes that occurred last year.

William Thomas Brown was charged with sexual battery after a teenager reported him for sexual assault in 2020. Although he pled no contest, a circuit court judge determined him to be a sexual predator, according to news release from State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

After Brown serves his 12 year sentence, he will serve 10 years of Sexual Offender Probation, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories