Escambia County man charged with possession of child porn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man arrested in Escambia County is accused of possessing child pornography.

On March 28, 2019, the Pensacola Police Department received tips regarding an email account of 47-year-old Eddie Weaver. The tip claimed that the email uploaded several compromising images and videos of children who appeared to have been sexually abused.

Girls, some as young as 4 and as old as 13, could be seen engaging in sexual activity with adult men, according to the arrest report.

A forensic search was performed on Weaver’s phone, fiding approximately 21 child sex abuse videos and 300 child abuse images, the report said.

Weaver’s bond was set at $200,000.

