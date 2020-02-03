Escambia County man charged with possession of child porn

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man arrested in Escambia County is accused of possessing child pornography.

On March 28, 2019, the Pensacola Police Department received tips regarding an email account of 47-year-old Eddie Weaver. The tip claimed that the email uploaded several compromising images and videos of children who appeared to have been sexually abused.

Girls, some as young as 4 and as old as 13, could be seen engaging in sexual activity with adult men, according to the arrest report.

A forensic search was performed on Weaver’s phone, fiding approximately 21 child sex abuse videos and 300 child abuse images, the report said.

Weaver’s bond was set at $200,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories